Saturday, February 22, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Asian Confluence hosts UK-India delegation in two-day workshop

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Feb 21: Asian Confluence hosted a delegation of top scientists, researchers, and scholars specialising in climate change, meteorology, and environmental studies from the UK and India.
The delegation led by Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, participated in an engaging and thought-provoking networking meet where The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim, Retd. Amb. Riewad Warji, representative of Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society, and members from the state government MBDA agency were also present.
This was the culmination of the two-day intensive workshop on the theme ‘UK-India Knowledge Exchange Workshop on AI-Based Climate Modelling and Policy Making.’
Discussions covered a range of critical topics, including AI and machine learning in climate modelling and weather prediction, climate disaster risk resilience, climate forecasting, and the need to bridge disciplinary silos to foster integrated policy solutions. The networking reception provided a platform for experts from both countries to exchange insights, strengthen collaborations, and explore innovative approaches to climate action and policy formulation.
Earlier in the day a team of experts visited Mawrah which is a Multi-purpose Reservoir for water conservation to prevent the free flow of water during the monsoons.

Previous article
(Left) Laitumkhrah-Malki candidate Fantin J Lakadong with his wife and Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh; (right) Congress candiate P N Syiem with his wife after casting their votes on Friday. (ST)
Next article
Meghalaya Nuggets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Over 72% voter turnout, sporadic incidents in JH mark ADC elections

SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 21: Around 72.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Friday’s elections in the Khasi Hills...
MEGHALAYA

Congress rules out post-poll deal with NPP in KHADC

SHILLONG, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N Syiem on Friday ruled out the possibility of his party...
MEGHALAYA

NPP, UDP upbeat in likely hung ADCs

SHILLONG, Feb 21: With the fate of 272 candidates sealed inside EVMs on Friday, the guessing game has...
MEGHALAYA

VPP chief misled me on Article 371: Pyniaid

SHILLONG, Feb 21: NPP candidate from Nongthymmai, Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Friday said he was misled by the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Over 72% voter turnout, sporadic incidents in JH mark ADC elections

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 21: Around 72.45 per cent voter turnout...

Congress rules out post-poll deal with NPP in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N Syiem...

NPP, UDP upbeat in likely hung ADCs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 21: With the fate of 272 candidates...
Load more

Popular news

Over 72% voter turnout, sporadic incidents in JH mark ADC elections

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 21: Around 72.45 per cent voter turnout...

Congress rules out post-poll deal with NPP in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N Syiem...

NPP, UDP upbeat in likely hung ADCs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 21: With the fate of 272 candidates...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge