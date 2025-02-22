Asian Confluence hosts UK-India delegation in two-day workshop

Shillong, Feb 21: Asian Confluence hosted a delegation of top scientists, researchers, and scholars specialising in climate change, meteorology, and environmental studies from the UK and India.

The delegation led by Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, participated in an engaging and thought-provoking networking meet where The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim, Retd. Amb. Riewad Warji, representative of Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society, and members from the state government MBDA agency were also present.

This was the culmination of the two-day intensive workshop on the theme ‘UK-India Knowledge Exchange Workshop on AI-Based Climate Modelling and Policy Making.’

Discussions covered a range of critical topics, including AI and machine learning in climate modelling and weather prediction, climate disaster risk resilience, climate forecasting, and the need to bridge disciplinary silos to foster integrated policy solutions. The networking reception provided a platform for experts from both countries to exchange insights, strengthen collaborations, and explore innovative approaches to climate action and policy formulation.

Earlier in the day a team of experts visited Mawrah which is a Multi-purpose Reservoir for water conservation to prevent the free flow of water during the monsoons.