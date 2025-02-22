Meghalaya Nuggets

Intl Conference on Interdisciplinary Statistics and Applications in AI

SHILLONG, Feb 21: A three-day International Conference on Interdisciplinary Statistics and Applications in AI was inaugurated in NEHU on Friday.

Organized by the Department of Statistics, NEHU, Shillong, the event was held at Multi-Use Convention Hall in NEHU under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), Prof. N M Panda. Altogether 167 participants have registered for the conference which will continue till February 23. The session started with the keynote address, titled ‘Future of Jobs & Life-Long-Learning Skills in Next Decade’ by Prof. Prithvi Pal Yadav, with an in-depth analysis of the relevant reports from Indian and foreign agencies.

This was followed by endowment lectures, Aditya Shastri Memorial Talk by Prof. Rajendra Kumar Sharma, from IIT, Delhi, B.K. Kale Endowment Memorial Talk, by Prof. Debasis Kundu from IIT, Kanpur and the M N Das Memorial Talk by Prof. Mausumi Bose from ISI, Kolkata.

Next was a session on Financial Statistics by Anujit Mitra, Ratul Mahanta and Ashish Das.

The lecture session was followed by five parallel technical sessions in which a total of 14 invited and contributory papers were presented. At the end of the first day, a cultural programme was organized with songs and dances from the northeastern states.

NEHU, ALS celebrate Intl

Mother Language Day

TURA, Feb 21: International Mother Language Day was celebrated here on Friday. The programme organised by the Department of Garo at NEHU, Tura Campus, in collaboration with the A•chik Literature Society, Tura, was attended by faculty members, research scholars, students, academicians, writers, and members of the A•chik Literature Society.

This year’s celebration also marks the Silver Jubilee of International Mother Language Day.

The observance, held annually on February 21, originated in Bangladesh and was officially endorsed by UNESCO at its 1999 general conference. Since 2000, the day has been recognized globally as a means of promoting linguistic and cultural diversity. Dr Marak further emphasized the significance of loving, honouring, and preserving one’s mother language while urging the younger generation to speak, appreciate, and learn their native tongues.

Prof. Fameline K Marak presented a compilation of 50 poems titled Chokchimsa Bite, contributed by former students of the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura Campus. The poems explored a range of themes, including birds, education, aspirations, and human nature. Dr. Dokatchi Ch. Marak informed the audience about an upcoming workshop on Language Documentation, scheduled to be organised by the department next month. Over twenty original poems were presented by research scholars, students, and other participants during the event. The poems reflected a deep connection with an appreciation for the Garo language.

Training programme

SHILLONG, Feb 21: Experts from the sericulture department of the Government of Assam and Meghalaya and the Progressive Muga seed farmers came together to participate in a training programme on ‘Central Silk Board Silkworm Seed Regulations-2010 in Mendipathar, on Friday.

The programme was organised under the Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation of Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Director, Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation, Guwahati Dr N K Bhatia highlighted the progress in Muga seed production.