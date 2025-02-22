PM Modi to be guest of honour in Mauritius 57th National Day celebrations

New Delhi, Feb 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at the 57th National Day celebrations of Mauritius, the country’s PM Navin Ramgoolam informed its parliament.

Addressing the country’s parliament, the Mauritius PM said, “In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the Independence of our country, I have great pleasure to inform the House, that following my invitation, His Excellency, Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the Guest of Honour for our National Day celebrations,”.

“It is indeed a singular privilege for our country, to host such a distinguished personality who is doing us this honour, in spite of his very tight schedule and in spite of his recent visits to Paris and the United States. He has agreed to be here as our special guest.

The visit of Shri Modi is a testimony of the close relations between our two nations,” the Mauritius PM added. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi congratulated him on getting elected as the Mauritius PM in November last year.

“Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership,” PM Modi had written in a post on X.

Over the past many years, the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined New Delhi’s unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius.

In July 2024, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar undertook a two-day visit to Mauritius — one of the first countries that he visited in his current term as the External Affairs Minister — holding extensive discussions with not only Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (then PM) but also Ramgoolam on various aspects of bilateral ties, including the development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.

The EAM, along with the then Mauritius Prime Minister, inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects, exchanged MoUs and handed over the first Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to two seventh-generation Indian-origin Mauritians.

As many as 12 community development projects — covering infrastructure, education, healthcare, public amenities and sports — were virtually inaugurated during Jaishankar’s visit to the country. He also reiterated India’s consistent and continued support to Mauritius in its quest for progress and prosperity.

