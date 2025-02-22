Saturday, February 22, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi to be guest of honour in Mauritius 57th National Day celebrations

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at the 57th National Day celebrations of Mauritius, the country’s PM Navin Ramgoolam informed its parliament.

Addressing the country’s parliament, the Mauritius PM said, “In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the Independence of our country, I have great pleasure to inform the House, that following my invitation, His Excellency, Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the Guest of Honour for our National Day celebrations,”.

“It is indeed a singular privilege for our country, to host such a distinguished personality who is doing us this honour, in spite of his very tight schedule and in spite of his recent visits to Paris and the United States. He has agreed to be here as our special guest.

The visit of Shri Modi is a testimony of the close relations between our two nations,” the Mauritius PM added. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi congratulated him on getting elected as the Mauritius PM in November last year.

“Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership,” PM Modi had written in a post on X.

Over the past many years, the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined New Delhi’s unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius.

In July 2024, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar undertook a two-day visit to Mauritius — one of the first countries that he visited in his current term as the External Affairs Minister — holding extensive discussions with not only Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (then PM) but also Ramgoolam on various aspects of bilateral ties, including the development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.

The EAM, along with the then Mauritius Prime Minister, inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects, exchanged MoUs and handed over the first Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to two seventh-generation Indian-origin Mauritians.

As many as 12 community development projects — covering infrastructure, education, healthcare, public amenities and sports — were virtually inaugurated during Jaishankar’s visit to the country. He also reiterated India’s consistent and continued support to Mauritius in its quest for progress and prosperity.

IANS

Previous article
Manipur Guv holds review meeting to activate key departments, rehabilitate displaced people
Next article
Need to preserve high growth momentum, maintain price stability: RBI Governor
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Man who stabbed Salman Rushdie found guilty of attempted murder and assault

New York, Feb 22: A New Jersey man who stabbed renowned British-Indian author Salman Rushdie multiple times on...
Economy

Need to preserve high growth momentum, maintain price stability: RBI Governor

New Delhi, Feb 21: Stronger policy frameworks and robust macro fundamentals remain the key to resilience and fostering...
NATIONAL

Manipur Guv holds review meeting to activate key departments, rehabilitate displaced people

Imphal, Feb 22: Over a week after the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla...
MEGHALAYA

Over 72% voter turnout, sporadic incidents in JH mark ADC elections

SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 21: Around 72.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Friday’s elections in the Khasi Hills...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Man who stabbed Salman Rushdie found guilty of attempted murder and assault

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Feb 22: A New Jersey man who...

Need to preserve high growth momentum, maintain price stability: RBI Governor

Economy 0
New Delhi, Feb 21: Stronger policy frameworks and robust...

Manipur Guv holds review meeting to activate key departments, rehabilitate displaced people

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 22: Over a week after the imposition...
Load more

Popular news

Man who stabbed Salman Rushdie found guilty of attempted murder and assault

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Feb 22: A New Jersey man who...

Need to preserve high growth momentum, maintain price stability: RBI Governor

Economy 0
New Delhi, Feb 21: Stronger policy frameworks and robust...

Manipur Guv holds review meeting to activate key departments, rehabilitate displaced people

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 22: Over a week after the imposition...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge