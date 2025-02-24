Monday, February 24, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Feb 24: In a major incident of lawlessness that is currently prevailing in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, several miscreants launched an ambush attack on an Air Force Base in Cox’s Bazar on the southeast coast of the country.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, stated that some miscreants from Samity Para, adjacent to the Air Force base in Cox’s Bazar, carried out the ambush and the Bangladesh Air Force is taking necessary action in this regard.

Local media reported that several people have been injured in the clashes as the air force personnel fired several rounds on the protestors around 11.30 AM, local time. “It is known that the above incident occurred when the Deputy Commissioner asked locals to leave the Air Force area and go to the Khurushkul Housing Project,” stated a local journalist.

The latest incident once again highlights the growing unrest in Bangladesh that has witnessed unprecedent violence since the government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August 2024.

A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Mohammad Babul Mia was brutally beaten to death, last week. Top BNP leader Shamsuzzaman Dudu had also accused the interim government saying, “Under the interim government, workers have been killed, and leaders of political parties have been killed.

The culprits must be brought under the law without delay. Otherwise, dissatisfaction will grow among the people and political activists”. Earlier this month, the violent clashes at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) in Bangladesh had left more than 100 students injured.

The situation has sparked massive outrage in the South Asian country, with many calling for Yunus to resign as violent incidents, including against the minorities, continue to increase.

IANS

Previous article
Explosions near Russian Consulate in France have signs of terrorist attack: Moscow
Next article
Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has said that she is feeling honoured...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal as they visited the...
INTERNATIONAL

Explosions near Russian Consulate in France have signs of terrorist attack: Moscow

Moscow/Marseille, Feb 24: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday stated that explosions on the territory of the Russian...
MEGHALAYA

NPP wins 13, emerges single largest party in JHADC polls

Shillong, Feb 24: Meghalaya’s ruling party, National People’s Party (NPP) has emerged the single largest party in 29-member...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter...

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined...

Explosions near Russian Consulate in France have signs of terrorist attack: Moscow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow/Marseille, Feb 24: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter...

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined...

Explosions near Russian Consulate in France have signs of terrorist attack: Moscow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow/Marseille, Feb 24: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge