Monday, February 24, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Explosions near Russian Consulate in France have signs of terrorist attack: Moscow

By: Agencies

Date:

Moscow/Marseille, Feb 24: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday stated that explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in France’s Marseilles resemble a terrorist attack.

“The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack. We demand that the country accrediting them take comprehensive and prompt measures to investigate, as well as steps to strengthen the security of Russian foreign missions,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told state-owned Tass news agency.

Reports in French and Russian media indicated that the explosion occurred near the Russian consulate in Marseille at around 8 AM Monday, though no casualties have been reported. Prompting a swift response from emergency services, about 30 fire and rescue personnel were deployed to the scene, reported Tass, citing French news channel BFMTV.

It was reported that unidentified individuals threw two incendiary devices into the consulate’s garden. A stolen car was also discovered near the site of the explosion, raising further security concerns.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded that French authorities take immediate and comprehensive measures to investigate the matter and bolster security around Russian diplomatic missions in the country.

The explosion comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West, particularly following the European Union’s recent announcement of its 16th package of sanctions against Moscow. The incident also coincides with commemorations marking three years since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Last week, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that Ukrainian authorities were allegedly planning attacks against Russian diplomatic missions in Europe, including in Germany, the Baltic States, and Scandinavia. The agency suggested that Slovakia and Hungary could also be targeted as part of an effort to discredit EU nations that have adopted a distinct stance on the Ukraine conflict.

IANS

