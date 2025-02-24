Close contest likely between NPP and VPP in JHADC seats

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Several key constituencies in JHADC will witness a close contest between the VPP and the NPP. Ground reports suggest that the JHADC is heading for a fractured mandate like the KHADC.

However, either the VPP or NPP will emerge as the single largest party, the reports said.

In the 16 constituencies in West Jaintia Hills, the VPP and NPP are locked in a close fight in seven seats—Mukhla-Ummulong, Moodymmai-Nongkhroh, Nartiang-Wahiajer, Moodop-Umladang, Mynso-Nongjngi, Mynsngat-Khanduli and Shilliang Myntang.

The contest in the two constituencies—Jowai North and Mowkaiaw is between the NPP and UDP.

The contest in Amwi Khliehtyrshi is between Congress and VPP while the contest in Nangbah–Mihmyntdu is between VPP and an Independent candidate.

However, the VPP is leading the race in two of the three constituencies in War-Jaintia including War East and War West. The contest in War Central is between NPP, NPP and Independent.

However, another report states that the NPP is likely to win from Mookaiaw, Shangpung and Raliang.

The report suggests that UDP is likely to win Barato-Mukroh while the Congress is likely to win Jowai South and Saphai.

In the ten constituencies under East Jaintia Hills, the NPP has an edge in the three out of the five MDCs constituencies under Sutnga-Saipung Assembly segment.

The independent candidate is likely to win Rymbai-Khliehriat while UDP has an edge in Musniang Rangad.

As per reports, the NPP is likely to win in Bataw Lakadong while the UDP is likely to win Musniang Rangad constituency.

However, VPP party insiders claim that they are expected to win 16 seats out of the 29 in JHADC.

When contacted, former CEM and VPP candidate from Jowai North, Awhai Andrew Shullai said that they are hoping to get absolute majority in the JHADC.

He however said that he is yet to receive the trend from all the 29 constituencies.

“Currently I am still busy assessing my position in my constituency. But as per our internal assessment we are going to win 19 seats,” Shullai added.