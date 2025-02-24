Monday, February 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Court sends USTM chancellor, 5 teachers to judicial custody

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: The chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), Mahbubul Hoque, arrested on charges of promising students to allow unfair means in exams, has been remanded to judicial custody by a local court in Sribhumi district of Assam.
Hoque, along with five teachers of a school in Patharkandi of the district, were sent to 14 days in judicial custody after a late-night hearing by the local court on Saturday, advocates appearing in the case said on Sunday.
The USTM chancellor, who also runs the ERD Foundation that operates various educational institutions, including a school in Patharkandi, was arrested from his Guwahati residence in the early hours on Saturday and taken to Sribhumi.
The five teachers of the school were also arrested after allegations emerged on Friday that students from other districts were appearing for their Class 12 CBSE board exams there, following “assurance of use of unfair means for them to score high marks”.
“Police had sought seven days of custody for the accused. But, the court ruled that the accused be sent to judicial custody with the police to question them in jail if needed,” one of the advocates said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, commenting on Hoque’s arrest, had said he was aware of a “large network”, which promises students high marks through unfair means.
He claimed that such fraud measures were not limited to CBSE-conducted exams, but taking place in medical entrance exams as well.
Sarma also alleged that Hoque is a “big fraud, his entire background is fraud”.
Hoque was embroiled in a controversy last year, too, over his OBC certificate, which he had obtained “fraudulently” in Sribhumi district in the 1990s.
Sarma had said in August 2024 that a police case would be registered against the USTM chancellor for allegedly fraudulently obtaining the OBC certificate, which was subsequently cancelled.
The chief minister had also held the USTM and Hoque responsible for “flood jihad” against Guwahati, asserting that the water flowing down from the varsity campus, which is located on a hill adjacent to the city, leads to massive flooding.
The Meghalaya government has remained silent regarding the arrest of the USTM chancellor.
None of the state ministers have commented on the matter, and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has also refrained from making any statements.
While ministers have avoided speaking on the issue, an official from the Education department stated that the matter pertains to Assam and is beyond the Meghalaya government’s jurisdiction.
“He was picked up in Assam. This involves issues in Assam, and we have nothing to do with it,” the official said.
The Meghalaya BJP, which has backed the Assam chief minister in his criticism of USTM, has reiterated that the Meghalaya government must clarify whether the university is a private or government institution.

Previous article
Close contest likely between NPP and VPP in JHADC seats
Next article
Cong confident in 7-8 seats in KHADC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Soaring Above the Ordinary: How Assam Boy Debanga Sarma, An RGU Alumnus Became A Successful UAV Disaster Pilot

Graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Group of Institutions—now known...
SPORTS

Virat Kohli celebrates his century after scoring the winning runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International...

MEGHALAYA

Conrad pitches for climate justice amid global warming

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made a strong pitch for climate justice, arguing that...
MEGHALAYA

Rainfall prolongs winter in city

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Just as Shillong was beginning to embrace the warmth of rising temperatures, the city was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge