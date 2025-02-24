Monday, February 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Cong confident in 7-8 seats in KHADC

By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The Congress, seeking its resurgence in Meghalaya, is confident of positive outcomes in at least seven to eight seats in the KHADC.
MPCC working president Pynshngain N Syiem on Sunday said the inputs they have received is quite encouraging. “We are in the race in 7-8 seats although we had expected a better show in this election,” Syiem said, adding that he cannot say that he will win until the votes are counted.
According to him, the silent voters will be the deciding factor in Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency from where he is contesting.
The party is expecting a fractured mandate and is game for discussions if three-four parties have to work together in an alliance in the KHADC.

Court sends USTM chancellor, 5 teachers to judicial custody
UDP mum on results, to await poll outcome
