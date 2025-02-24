UDP mum on results, to await poll outcome

Monday, February 24, 2025
SHILLONG, Feb 23: The UDP, the largest regional party, has chosen not to predict the outcome of the ADC polls and the formation of the new executive committees.
“We are waiting for the results. Over the years, we either fall short of expectation or were surprised. So, let it be a surprise tomorrow,” UDP vice president Allantry F Dkhar said.
He said the party did the hard work of reaching out to the people and presenting its views, leaving everything to fate now.
Meanwhile, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), which fielding candidates strategically instead of contesting all seats, is hoping for a maximum of four seats in the KHADC.
“The people understand who to vote. So, let them take a good call,” said HSPDP president KP Pangniang on Sunday.
HSPDP general secretary Panbor Ryntathiang said, “We want all our candidates to win but that will not be possible. Let us hope we win in the maximum number of seats. I think four is the maximum.”
The HSPDP expects most of its seats from West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills.
The UDP and the HSPDP are coalition partners in the Regional Democratic Alliance but chose to contest the KHADC and JHADC polls separately.

Cong confident in 7-8 seats in KHADC
Rainfall prolongs winter in city
