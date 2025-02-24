Conrad pitches for climate justice amid global warming

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made a strong pitch for climate justice, arguing that those least responsible for global warming are suffering its harshest consequences. While his call for equity struck a chord, questions linger over whether Meghalaya is indeed walking the talk on environmental protection.

Speaking at the recent Climate Investments Coalition for the Global South in New Delhi, Sangma emphasised the urgency of reshaping global climate policies to reflect the realities of vulnerable communities.

“Climate change is not just an environmental challenge but a fundamental issue of justice. The ones least responsible for climate change are suffering its worst impacts,” he said.

The Meghalaya government has repeatedly highlighted its steps toward conservation, drawing attention to traditional ecological knowledge and practices.

“Our communities are deeply rooted in nature. Their knowledge about conservation and protection of natural resources is being widely promoted and adopted for sustainable solutions,” Sangma said.

However, it may be mentioned that the state has seen increasing deforestation, river pollution, and continued extractive activities that put its fragile ecosystems at risk.

Recent studies have highlighted a worrying trend in Meghalaya’s forest cover loss. Between 2021 and 2023, the state lost 84.07 square kilometers of forest, part of a broader decline across the Northeast, which remains one of India’s most ecologically significant regions.

Meghalaya alone lost over 73,000 hectares of tree cover between 2001 and 2023, resulting in emissions of approximately 7.23 million metric tons of CO₂.

Despite claims of conservation, the state continues to suffer from deforestation linked to shifting cultivation, infrastructure development, and unregulated resource extraction.

Sangma also underscored the impact of erratic monsoon patterns on agriculture and livelihoods. “Unpredictable rainfall and extreme weather events have impacted millions worldwide, and Meghalaya is no exception,” he noted.

Yet, earlier many experts have noted that deforestation and unchecked mining problems, that have long plagued the state, have exacerbated these climate vulnerabilities.

However, it might be added that Meghalaya has taken notable steps toward sustainability, including initiatives like the Khasi Hills Community REDD+ Project.

The Climate Investments Coalition for the Global South, organised in collaboration with National Law University, Meghalaya, served as a platform to discuss mobilising climate finance and accelerating green investments. The event also showcased Meghalaya’s sustainable development model as a potential guide for other states facing similar challenges.

However, balancing development with ecological preservation remains Meghalaya’s biggest challenge. As the state government continues to push its green policies, the real test will be in enforcing stricter conservation laws, strengthening local participation, and ensuring that economic activities align with long-term sustainability goals. Until then, the gap between rhetoric and reality will continue to raise critical questions about the state’s environmental future.