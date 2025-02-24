Monday, February 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Rainfall prolongs winter in city

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Just as Shillong was beginning to embrace the warmth of rising temperatures, the city was jolted back into winter mode by an unexpected spell of heavy rainfall and a hailstorm on Sunday. The sudden weather shift forced residents to dig out their heavy sweaters and layers once again, reversing the gradual transition to spring.
The downpour was recorded at around 6-9 mm in some areas. The downpour lasted the entire afternoon on Sunday, and the sporadic hailstorm caught many by surprise.
Temperatures dropped to 8-9 degrees in the day time, bringing an unmistakable chill back into the air.

Previous article
UDP mum on results, to await poll outcome
Next article
Conrad pitches for climate justice amid global warming
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Soaring Above the Ordinary: How Assam Boy Debanga Sarma, An RGU Alumnus Became A Successful UAV Disaster Pilot

Graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Group of Institutions—now known...
SPORTS

Virat Kohli celebrates his century after scoring the winning runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International...

MEGHALAYA

Conrad pitches for climate justice amid global warming

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made a strong pitch for climate justice, arguing that...
MEGHALAYA

UDP mum on results, to await poll outcome

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The UDP, the largest regional party, has chosen not to predict the outcome of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge