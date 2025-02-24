Rainfall prolongs winter in city

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Just as Shillong was beginning to embrace the warmth of rising temperatures, the city was jolted back into winter mode by an unexpected spell of heavy rainfall and a hailstorm on Sunday. The sudden weather shift forced residents to dig out their heavy sweaters and layers once again, reversing the gradual transition to spring.

The downpour was recorded at around 6-9 mm in some areas. The downpour lasted the entire afternoon on Sunday, and the sporadic hailstorm caught many by surprise.

Temperatures dropped to 8-9 degrees in the day time, bringing an unmistakable chill back into the air.