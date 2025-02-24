Tea industry’s progress to drive Assam’s growth, elevate NE to new heights: PM

Guwahati, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP-led government has been committed to the welfare of Assam’s tea community and the overall development of the state.

Gracing “Jhumoir Binandini”, the mega jhumoir performance at the Sarusajai Stadium here, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the development of the tea industry and its workers would drive the overall growth of Assam and elevate the Northeast to new heights.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister termed the historic gathering of close to 9000 artistes, attured in red and white, from the tea community at the stadium a unique ambience, praising their preparations for the historic show as one that reflected the fragrance and beauty of the state’s tea gardens.

Notably, the event has been organised to celebrate 200 years of the tea industry in Assam and promote the rich tradition and culture of the state’s tea community before a global audience.

“The impressive preparations by all the artists of the jhumoir, reflects the fragrance and beauty of the tea gardens. Just as the people have a special bond with jhumoir and tea garden culture, I too share a similar connection with tea. Such a large number of artists performing the jhumoir dance today will set a record,” the Prime Minister said prior to witnessing the 25-minute enthralling show.

Noting that such grand events were not only a testament to the pride of Assam, but also showcased India’s great diversity, the Prime Minister said there was a time when Assam and the Northeast was neglected in terms of development and culture.

“But now, I have become the brand ambassador of Northeastern culture. In fact, I am the first Prime Minister to stay in Kaziranga, and promote its biodiversity to the world,” Modi said.

Recalling his visit to Assam in 2023 when a record was set after 11,000 artists performed Bihu at the same venue, the Prime Minister said it was an unforgettable memory for him.

He congratulated the Assam government and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for organising a resplendent cultural performance. “Today is a proud day for Assam, with the tea community and the people participating in the celebrations,” Modi said.

Modi also highlighted the announcement of bonuses for Assam Tea Corporation workers to augment their income. He emphasised the support being provided to approximately 1.5 lakh women in tea gardens, who receive Rs 15,000 during pregnancy to alleviate financial concerns.

“Additionally, the Assam government is opening over 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in tea gardens for the families’ health,” he added.

Modi further highlighted that more than 100 model tea garden schools have been opened for the children of the tea community, with another 100 schools on the anvil.

He also mentioned the provision of a three percent reservation in the OBC quota for the youth from the tea community and the assistance of Rs 25,000 for self-employment provided by the Assam government.