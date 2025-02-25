15 MDCs bite the dust in KHADC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: Four sitting MDCs managed to retain their seats while 15 others were defeated in the KHADC, whose election results were announced on Monday.

The four re-elected are former KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne, United Democratic Party MLA Pius Marwein, and NPP’s Grace Mary Kharpuri and Alvin K Sawkmie.

Eleven of the 15 MDCs were defeated by the VPP candidates.

Among the losers are KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem (NPP) who contested from Nongthymmai. He was defeated by Winston Tony Lyngdoh (VPP).

Former Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N Syiem (Congress) from the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency was defeated by Strong Pillar Kharjana (VPP).

KHADC chairman Lamphrang Blah (NPP) who represented Mawphlang-Diengiei for four consecutive terms was defeated by Lancaster Marbaniang (VPP). Marbaniang also defeated sitting UDP member Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah.

Balajied Ranee (UDP) from the Nongpoh constituency was defeated by Rona Khymdeit (NPP). Macdalyne S Mawlong (NPP) from Umsning constituency was defeated by Banrikus Nongsteng (VPP). Rangkynsai Kharbuki (NPP) from Umroi was defeated by Isynei Hinge (VPP).

Lambor Malngiang (Independent) from the Nongkrem constituency was defeated by Kitborlang Syiem (VPP). Ryngkatlang Lyndem (UDP) from the Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh constituency was defeated by Shemborlang Rynjah (VPP). Mitchell Wankhar (UDP) from the Laban-Mawprem constituency was defeated by Ricky Shullai (Independent).

Fantin J Lakadong (NPP) from Malki-Laitumkhrah was defeated by Deity H Majaw (VPP). Teiborlang Pathaw (Independent) from the Mawlai constituency was defeated by Eddieson Kharumnuid (VPP).

Batskhem Ryntathiang (NPP) from Mairang-Nongkhlaw was defeated by the former MDC, Equator Nongrang (UDP).

Jambor War (UDP) from Pariong-Mawthadraishan was defeated by former journalist Powell Sohkhlet (VPP).

Carnes Sohshang (NPP) from Mawkyrwat was defeated by Pynkhrawborlin Kharjahrin (VPP).