UDP attributes poll setback to anti-MDA sentiments

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The United Democratic Party, the principal ally of the NPP in the MDA coalition, on Monday attributed the dismal outcome of the poll results to the anti-MDA sentiments of the people triggered by the accumulation of a series of unpleasant experiences over the years.

“You need to look at the overall picture as far as the state of affairs of Meghalaya is concerned. All these unpleasant things have happened and accumulated to such an extent that it appears that people have voted against the MDA government,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said.

He said that the results were unexpected for the party especially going by the support they were receiving at the ground level. “As a party we also have to accept the decision of the people and we do so gracefully,” he added.

Citing how the NPP rose from two MLAs to being the single largest party in the state, Mawthoh said, “Elections are like that. It very difficult to say what the future unfolds.”

Meanwhile, its partner HSPDP has also fallen short of its expectations. The party had expected to win four seats but ended up winning only one in KHADC and failed to open its account in the JHADC.

HSPDP general secretary, Panbor Ryntathiang said, “Nothing was wrong with us. It is the mandate of the people, by the people and for the people and we accept the mandate.”