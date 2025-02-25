Record seven women candidates secure wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: A record number of seven out of the 19 women candidates who were in the fray in both KHADC and JHADC were elected.

The four elected in the KHADC are sitting NPP MDC, Grace Mary Kharpuri from Nongshken constituency, NPP candidate and former MDC, Rona Khymdeit from Nongpoh consistency, VPP’s Aibandaplin L Nonglait from Mylliem constituency and Deity Majaw from Laitumkhrah-Malki.

In the previous house, there were only two women MDCs in the KHADC — Kharpuri and former NPP MDC, Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong, who lost from Umsning.

The he three women candidates elected from JHADC are the VPP’s Deivipaya T Tongper from the Narpuh constituency and Laiawanlamjinghun Khynriam from Mynso-Nongjngi constituency and former MDC, Violet Lyngdoh (Independent) from Rambrai-Khliehriat constituency.

There was no woman MDC in the previous house of the JHADC.