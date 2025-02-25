Tuesday, February 25, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Congress’ poll debacle: Pala asked to look back, ponder

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 24: State Congress working president Pynshngain N Syiem on Monday said Vincent H Pala will need to assess the developments which have taken place since the latter took over as the party’s state chief.
Talking to reporters after the Congress drew a blank in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and won just three seats in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, Syiem pointed out the party’s dismal performance in the 2023 Assembly elections and the defeat in the Shillong seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“The (Congress’) defeat in the ADC elections is the nail in the coffin. We need to do some soul-searching and find out where we went wrong,” Syiem said when asked if Pala needs to step down owning moral responsibility for the party’s poll debacle.
He recalled that the Congress lost many MLAs and MDCs during Pala’s tenure as the party’s state chief.
Syiem claimed that the Congress’ decision to pull out of the National People’s Party-led Executive Committee (EC) in the KHADC had nothing to do with the elections. He said people had made up their mind to vote for the VPP.
“We are seeing a new thing in Meghalaya politics, especially in the Khasi Hills region. People in the past would vote by looking at the candidates. Now, they vote in favour of a party – the Voice of the People Party (VPP),” Syiem said.
He had contested the KHADC elections from the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency but lost to the VPP’s Strong Pillar Kharjana.
Asked about his political future, he said it is too early to decide on it. He said he will keep a close watch on the VPP’s performance in the KHADC.
According to him, the VPP has three years before 2028 Assembly elections to deliver on its promise about streamlining and revamping the KHADC.
Meanwhile, Syiem said the new EC will need to closely follow up on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule stating that it is crucial.
He said the council will benefit in terms of developmental funds with the proposed amendment. He, however, said the most critical part is to ensure that the provisions of the Sixth Schedule are not diluted.
“We need to incorporate strong provisions in the proposed amendment to protect and safeguard the local indigenous tribes of the state,” he categorically stated.

Previous article
UDP attributes poll setback to anti-MDA sentiments
Next article
VPP not in hurry to name KHADC CEM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP captures KHADC, MDA retains JHADC

Our Bureau SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 24: The Voice of the People Party, the youngest political party in Meghalaya, defied history...
MEGHALAYA

NPP’s Thombor Shiwat to lead JHADC EC

3 UDP MDCs, two independents extend support to NPP-led team By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The National People’s Party...
MEGHALAYA

VPP not in hurry to name KHADC CEM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) is yet to disclose who among...
MEGHALAYA

UDP attributes poll setback to anti-MDA sentiments

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The United Democratic Party, the principal ally of the NPP in the MDA...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP captures KHADC, MDA retains JHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 24: The Voice of the People...

NPP’s Thombor Shiwat to lead JHADC EC

MEGHALAYA 0
3 UDP MDCs, two independents extend support to NPP-led...

VPP not in hurry to name KHADC CEM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Voice of the...
Load more

Popular news

VPP captures KHADC, MDA retains JHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 24: The Voice of the People...

NPP’s Thombor Shiwat to lead JHADC EC

MEGHALAYA 0
3 UDP MDCs, two independents extend support to NPP-led...

VPP not in hurry to name KHADC CEM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Voice of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge