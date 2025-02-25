Congress’ poll debacle: Pala asked to look back, ponder

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 24: State Congress working president Pynshngain N Syiem on Monday said Vincent H Pala will need to assess the developments which have taken place since the latter took over as the party’s state chief.

Talking to reporters after the Congress drew a blank in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and won just three seats in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, Syiem pointed out the party’s dismal performance in the 2023 Assembly elections and the defeat in the Shillong seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The (Congress’) defeat in the ADC elections is the nail in the coffin. We need to do some soul-searching and find out where we went wrong,” Syiem said when asked if Pala needs to step down owning moral responsibility for the party’s poll debacle.

He recalled that the Congress lost many MLAs and MDCs during Pala’s tenure as the party’s state chief.

Syiem claimed that the Congress’ decision to pull out of the National People’s Party-led Executive Committee (EC) in the KHADC had nothing to do with the elections. He said people had made up their mind to vote for the VPP.

“We are seeing a new thing in Meghalaya politics, especially in the Khasi Hills region. People in the past would vote by looking at the candidates. Now, they vote in favour of a party – the Voice of the People Party (VPP),” Syiem said.

He had contested the KHADC elections from the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency but lost to the VPP’s Strong Pillar Kharjana.

Asked about his political future, he said it is too early to decide on it. He said he will keep a close watch on the VPP’s performance in the KHADC.

According to him, the VPP has three years before 2028 Assembly elections to deliver on its promise about streamlining and revamping the KHADC.

Meanwhile, Syiem said the new EC will need to closely follow up on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule stating that it is crucial.

He said the council will benefit in terms of developmental funds with the proposed amendment. He, however, said the most critical part is to ensure that the provisions of the Sixth Schedule are not diluted.

“We need to incorporate strong provisions in the proposed amendment to protect and safeguard the local indigenous tribes of the state,” he categorically stated.