Highest and lowest margins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The KHADC and JHADC polls witnessed fierce battles in some constituencies while in other constituencies it was almost a cakewalk for the winning candidates. The margin of victory ranged from 102 votes in Moodop-Umladang constituency in JHADC to over 12,000 in Mawlai constituency in the KHADC.

VPP candidate Eddieson Kharumnuid comprehensively won the Mawlai seat with a whopping margin of 12,347 votes. The VPP candidate secured 22,619 votes while his closest competitor and independent candidate, Teiborlang Pathaw secured 10,272 votes.

In Moodop-Umladang constituency, the margin of victory was 102 votes. Thombor Shiwat of NPP managed 4,260 votes while VPP’s Chanbor Rymbai got 4,158 votes.

Another nail-biting contest was in Nongspung-Sohiong where UDP’s Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah won the polls with a slender margin of 281 votes. Thabah secured 9,617 votes while NPP’s Samlin Malngiang was second with 9,336 votes.

The biggest margin of victory in the JHADC was secured by VPP’s Awhai Andrew Shullai who won the Jowai North seat with a margin of 4,602 votes. Shullai secured 6,234 votes while his closest competitor was Dachemlok Kjam of the NPP who managed 1,632 votes.

Other interesting contests were seen in Umsning, where VPP candidate Banrikus Nongsteng and NPP candidate Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong had a close battle, with VPP emerging victorious by 570 votes. In Shella, UDP candidate Barikupar Synrem won by a margin of 532 votes over NPP candidate Ethan Kharpuri.

In Sohra, UDP candidate Titosstarwell Chyne secured victory by 863 votes against VPP candidate John W. Thabah. In Laitumkhrah, VPP candidate Deity Majaw defeated INC candidate Manuel Badwar by 819 votes.

In War East, UDP candidate Medling M Swer won with a margin of 384 votes against NPP candidate Wonly L Chyrmang. In War Central, VPP candidate Jamshaphrang Pohtam secured victory by 431 votes over UDP candidate Kat Kassar.

In Mukhla Ummulong, VPP candidate Nehemia Lamare won by 224 votes against NPP candidate Jesse Suiam, while in Nartiang, NPP candidate Reformingson Lamare defeated VPP candidate Yoowanmi Myria by 278 votes. Another closely contested seat was Mynsngat Khanduli, where NPP candidate Pheinshwa Nanglein won by 278 votes against VPP candidate Darapbiang Mulieh. In Saipung, INC candidate Lalwilliama Theite emerged victorious by 299 votes against NPP candidate Arbor Hima Darnei.