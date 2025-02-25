Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Health

Shreya Ghoshal supports PM Modi’s anti-obesity initiative: It is the need of the hour

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Feb 25: Singer Shreya Ghoshal has joined the growing list of celebrities supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to combat obesity and promote healthier living in India.

The singer took to her official Instagram account to share a video emphasizing the importance of leading a healthy life. In the video, she said, “Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order. Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”

She captioned the post, “Truly honored to be a part of the #antiobesity #fightobesity campaign promoting wellness and a balanced lifestyle, led by our honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji… Let’s step up and work towards a fitter India, for it’s the real wealth we can leave for future generations.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the growing issue of obesity in his monthly radio program, “Mann Ki Baat.” He called upon influential personalities to spread the message. As part of the initiative, he nominated several celebrities to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and encourage others to join the cause.

He also requested these celebrities to nominate 10 more people. Among those nominated by PM Modi were Mohanlal, Shreya Ghoshal, and R. Madhavan, along with prominent figures from the fields of sports, politics, and business.

IANS

People of Jaintia Hills should be allowed to decide on rail head: Kyrmen Shylla
EOW confirms no complaints against Preity Zinta in New India Cooperative Bank scam
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

