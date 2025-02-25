Tuesday, February 25, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

People of Jaintia Hills should be allowed to decide on rail head: Kyrmen Shylla

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Feb 25: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla today said that the local people of the area should be allowed to make their choices as far as proposed railway line to Jaintia Hills was concerned.

Shylla who represents Jaintia Hills said that there should be no interference from outsider and only the local people of an area should make their own informed decisions on railway.

The statement came as Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) plans to construct a railway line from Chaparmukh in Assam till Jowai in Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

Shylla said that majority of the residents in Jaintia Hills were businessmen and they should be allowed to take their own decision. He also informed that consultations with people have already started on the issue

Previous article
With 2.73 pc in Mizoram & 1.37 pc in Nagaland, HIV/AIDS adult prevalence rate top in India
Next article
Shreya Ghoshal supports PM Modi’s anti-obesity initiative: It is the need of the hour
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Top corporate houses pledge big ticket investments in Assam

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Assam awaits an investment boom across various sectors in the coming years with corporate houses...
News Alert

‘Double-engine’ govts have driven economic growth in Assam since 2018: PM

Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led “double-engine” governments at the Centre...
NATIONAL

DGMO visits Manipur, reviews border security and infrastructure

New Delhi, Feb 25:  Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visited Manipur. The purpose...
Economy

Adani Electricity gears up for summer power surge in Mumbai with cutting-edge technology

Mumbai, Feb 25: Adani Electricity, the leading power distribution company serving over 3 million customers in Mumbai, is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Top corporate houses pledge big ticket investments in Assam

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Assam awaits an investment boom across...

‘Double-engine’ govts have driven economic growth in Assam since 2018: PM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

DGMO visits Manipur, reviews border security and infrastructure

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25:  Director General of Military Operations...
Load more

Popular news

Top corporate houses pledge big ticket investments in Assam

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Assam awaits an investment boom across...

‘Double-engine’ govts have driven economic growth in Assam since 2018: PM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

DGMO visits Manipur, reviews border security and infrastructure

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25:  Director General of Military Operations...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge