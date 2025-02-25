People of Jaintia Hills should be allowed to decide on rail head: Kyrmen Shylla

Shillong, Feb 25: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla today said that the local people of the area should be allowed to make their choices as far as proposed railway line to Jaintia Hills was concerned.

Shylla who represents Jaintia Hills said that there should be no interference from outsider and only the local people of an area should make their own informed decisions on railway.

The statement came as Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) plans to construct a railway line from Chaparmukh in Assam till Jowai in Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

Shylla said that majority of the residents in Jaintia Hills were businessmen and they should be allowed to take their own decision. He also informed that consultations with people have already started on the issue