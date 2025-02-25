Tuesday, February 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

EOW confirms no complaints against Preity Zinta in New India Cooperative Bank scam

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Feb 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai has officially clarified that Preity Zinta is not under investigation in connection with the New Cooperative Bank scam, which has raised concerns over an Rs. 18 crore loan that was granted to her and later written off.

In a statement issued by EOW officials, it is made clear that the actress’ name does not feature in any current investigations. “We have not received any complaints regarding Preity Zinta, nor is her case part of the ongoing inquiry,” an EOW officer mentioned.

Despite the ongoing discussions about her on social media, the authorities have affirmed that there has been no investigation conducted into her involvement. The EOW is reportedly primarily focused on investigating the Rs. 122 crore embezzlement by bank officials, which has been at the center of the scam.

As for Preity, the actress remains unaffected by the investigations at this point. Preity Zinta on Tuesday accused the Congress party’s Kerala unit of spreading fake news and exploiting her name and popularity to advance its political agenda.

The Soldier actress’ strong rebuke of the Kerala Congress came in response to reports connecting her to a bank loan from the recently collapsed New India Cooperative Bank.

The Kerala Congress took to X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the actress allowed her social media platforms to be used by the BJP and that she received an Rs 18 crore loan from the bank, which was written off by the ruling government without proper recovery procedures.

“The bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money,” Kerala Congress further said in a post. Preity Zinta rubbished the charge and accused the Congress’ state unit of promoting fake news.

The ‘Veer Zara’ actress said, “No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK – over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future.”

The actress’ name surfaced when the alleged corruption within the New India Cooperative Bank came to light. The bank recently collapsed, leading the RBI to impose stringent restrictions on its operations.

IANS

Previous article
Shreya Ghoshal supports PM Modi’s anti-obesity initiative: It is the need of the hour
Next article
Industry leaders and businessmen hail Advantage Assam 2.0, say it will create new growth opportunities
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Top corporate houses pledge big ticket investments in Assam

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Assam awaits an investment boom across various sectors in the coming years with corporate houses...
News Alert

‘Double-engine’ govts have driven economic growth in Assam since 2018: PM

Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led “double-engine” governments at the Centre...
NATIONAL

DGMO visits Manipur, reviews border security and infrastructure

New Delhi, Feb 25:  Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visited Manipur. The purpose...
Economy

Adani Electricity gears up for summer power surge in Mumbai with cutting-edge technology

Mumbai, Feb 25: Adani Electricity, the leading power distribution company serving over 3 million customers in Mumbai, is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Top corporate houses pledge big ticket investments in Assam

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Assam awaits an investment boom across...

‘Double-engine’ govts have driven economic growth in Assam since 2018: PM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

DGMO visits Manipur, reviews border security and infrastructure

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25:  Director General of Military Operations...
Load more

Popular news

Top corporate houses pledge big ticket investments in Assam

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Assam awaits an investment boom across...

‘Double-engine’ govts have driven economic growth in Assam since 2018: PM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

DGMO visits Manipur, reviews border security and infrastructure

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25:  Director General of Military Operations...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge