Bhutan delegation calls on Assam Governor

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: A high-level delegation from Bhutan, led by the minister of agriculture and livestock Younten Phuntsho, along with 11 members, called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Governor Acharya spoke on the enduring bond shared by Assam and Bhutan, a relationship that has been nurtured over centuries through cultural, historical and economic exchanges.

He noted that both India and Bhutan share a deep admiration for each other’s visionary leadership, which is exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Bhutan’s fifth and reigning King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The Governor also called for joint efforts to promote eco-tourism and conservation in areas of mutual benefits. He further proposed enhancing spiritual tourism circuits as a way to enrich the Assam-Bhutan partnership.

On education and skill development, Governor Acharya pointed out the Assam government’s initiative to welcome Bhutanese students with a provision of five reserved seats in government medical colleges.

“This move demonstrates a commitment to empowering Bhutanese youths by providing them access to world-class education and skills available in Assam,” he said.

He further lauded Bhutan’s efforts in promoting organic farming, recognising the nation’s leadership in sustainable agricultural practices.

The Bhutan minister briefed the Governor on the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City project, highlighting its potential benefits for both Bhutan and Assam.

The minister requested the Governor’s support and coordination for the successful realisation of this project, to which Governor Acharya expressed his full support.

The delegation congratulated the Assam government for successfully conducting the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit here, recognising its role in promoting economic growth and collaboration.