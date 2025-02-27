Meitei armed group lays down arms after meeting Manipur Governor

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: In a welcome development that augurs well for restoring peace and stability in strife-torn Manipur, a Meitei armed youth group on Thursday laid down a huge cache of weapons and arms, two days after meeting the Manipur Governor at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The arms surrender by members of Arambai Tengol, which came in the wake of an appeal to people of all communities in the state by the Manipur Governor a week back, took place at the 1st Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 appealed to the people of all communities in the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station/outpost or security forces’ camp within seven days.

“I want to assure you that no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons,” he stated, adding that the government is committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution of the situation and safeguarding the future of the state’s youth,” the Governor said in a statement.

Bhalla said the people of Manipur, both in the valley and hills, suffered immense hardship for the past over 20 months owing to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony.

“In the greater interest of restoring normalcy, so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities, all communities in the state must come forward to ensure cessation of hostilities and maintenance of peace and order in the society,” he said.

In Bishnupur district, arms and ammunition along with other items were surrendered and handed to the district police on Thursday, the last day of the ultimatum given by the Governor for laying down illegal arms.

According to police, as many as 104 kinds of weapons, ammunition, and other miscellaneous items were deposited by people across Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West and Kakching districts on Wednesday.