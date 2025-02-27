Shemborlang Rynjah, Strongpillar Kharjana set to become CEM, Chairman of KHADC

Shillong, Feb 27: First-time MDCS from the VPP, Shemborlang Rynjah and Strongpillar Kharjana are all set to be elected uncontested to the posts of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and Chairman of the KHADC, respectively.

Rynjah and Kharjana are the only ones who filed nominations for the posts of the CEM and Chairman on Thursday. The scrutiny of the papers was done on the same day.

The election to the post of Chairman and CEM will be held on Friday at 11 am and 2 pm respectively.

The Opposition parties in KHADC, which have 12 MDCs including five from the UDP, four from the NPP, two Independent MDCs and one MDC from the HSPDP, have decided to not contest the election to the posts of Chairman and CEM in the council..