Seeking central aid is entitlement, not begging, says Mukul

SHILLONG, Feb 28: Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Friday affirmed in the Assembly that many central ministers think that the state leaders go to them with a begging bowl, which is a constitutional entitlement.

“We never go with a begging bowl. We seek our entitlement keeping in mind how the partition of the country has affected us in the Northeast and the borders have become conflict zones,” he said while recalling his meeting with a former Prime Minister and how his list of proposals was construed as begging by the media.

“With no offence intended, I have come across many PMs who think the same way as the media –that we go with a begging bowl. We adhere to the provisions of the Constitution,” he added.

NPP mocked for dismal poll performance

Sangma mocked the National People’s Party for its dismal performance in the KHADC election despite being in power. He asked the political parties in power to do their homework and reconnect with the people for a better show.

Stating that the political dynamics in the state are changing with Congress and other major parties drawing a blank, he ridiculed the NPP for drawing a blank in the polls despite being in power in Meghalaya.

“The results must wake up the leaders of these political parties in the government and remind them of their failure in responding to the challenges the people, especially the youth, of the state face,” Sangma said. Pointing out that most of the youths voted for VPP due to the lack of employment, he slammed the government for not even being bothered to fill up the vacancies in the government departments.

Referring to a recent meeting of the State Security Commission where it was assured that the recruitment in the police department would be completed by March, he said there are no signs the government would carry out the exercise.

Sangma also slammed the state government over the burden of debt on different departments.

Referring to last year’s CAG report, he said there were instances when some government departments were spending without sanction or money approved in the Budget.

“These are alarming things and the government should correct them,” he said, lauding the people for a steady growth in the state for the last 15 years.