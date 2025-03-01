New EC to ban fresh trading licence where tribes are able

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The Voice of the People Party-led new Executive Committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has decided not to issue any fresh trading licences for trades which the local Khasis are capable of undertaking.

“We want to ensure that the local youth, who are keen to set up their own businesses, do not lose hope since there are provisions in the Trading By Non-Tribal Regulation, 1954 to protect their interests,” the council’s newly-elected Chief Executive Member, Shemborlang Rynjah told reporters on Friday.

He assured that the EC will try to implement the provisions in the regulation in true spirit. If required, an amendment will be made to improve it further, he added.

Rynjah also stated that they will study if there are any defects or irregularities in the existing system since there are complaints of illegalities in the manner in which the council issues trading licences to non-tribal businessmen.

He said they have also received complaints about how people are facing problems due to unreasonable provisions in the Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws, 2021 being implemented by the council

Stating that there should not be any undue harassment to the general public, he said the provisions laid down in the building bye-laws should not stand in the way as people belonging to economically weaker sections dream about constructing their own houses.

He said the fees to obtain building permission from the council should be affordable for the common people.

Insisting that the building bye-laws should be people-friendly, Rynjah said the council will ensure that the environment and water bodies are not affected as a result of the construction of houses. He said the council will also ensure that there are stringent provisions in the building bye-laws in the cases of commercial buildings.

Meanwhile, Rynjah said the EC will take all possible steps to address the concerns of villagers residing along the state’s border with Assam.

“We will take all steps to ensure that people living in the border villages are protected from any kind of undue harassment and atrocities,” he assured.

Replying to a query, he said the EC will look into the allegation that the Syiem of Raid Marwet is illegally selling land to non-Khasis in the border villages.

The KHADC CEM assured that the council will not hesitate to take stringent steps if what has been alleged is found to be true. The land rights of the local indigenous people will be protected at all costs, he said.

Asked if the EC will revive the Monolith Festival, he replied that they will not do anything if it is just a wasteful expenditure in the name of promoting the rich and unique culture and customary practices of the Hynniewtrep community.

“We would like to do things which are going to benefit the indigenous people in terms of preservation and protection of the culture and customary practices,” Rynjah said.

Replying to another query, he said they will study and amend the Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951 to ensure that the right to vote is restricted to the Khasi indigenous tribe.