Party will decide on Adelbert’s fate: Ardent

SHILLONG, Feb 28: VPP chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit on Friday said that the party will collectively take a call on the anti-party activities of North Shillong legislator, Adelbert Nongrum.

The VPP is unhappy with Nongrum and his supporters after he released a video statement mentioning that everything was not well within the party.

In the video, Nongrum and his group are seen alleging some people within the party of creating a “system” and clarifying why he is not taking part in the party activities ahead of the ADC polls.