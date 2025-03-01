Saturday, March 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Party will decide on Adelbert’s fate: Ardent

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: VPP chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit on Friday said that the party will collectively take a call on the anti-party activities of North Shillong legislator, Adelbert Nongrum.
The VPP is unhappy with Nongrum and his supporters after he released a video statement mentioning that everything was not well within the party.
In the video, Nongrum and his group are seen alleging some people within the party of creating a “system” and clarifying why he is not taking part in the party activities ahead of the ADC polls.

