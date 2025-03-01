Woman allegedly murdered by co-worker, accused held

SHILLONG, Feb 29: The body of a 41-year-old woman, working as a cleaner at a city restaurant, was recovered on Friday. Police have arrested the victim’s co-worker, Sunai Singh, 42, who later confessed to his crime.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem informed at 10:20 am on Friday, the owner of Trattoria restaurant, Batskhem Suting informed them that one of his lady staff had been murdered and her body was lying on the ground floor of the restaurant.

A team from Sadar PS and senior officers were immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Damonica Laloo, a resident of Lawsohtun, from the ground floor of the restaurant at Barik.

Subsequently, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Crime Scene Unit was deployed and investigation into the case began.

Based on the evidence collected and the preliminary interrogation, police zeroed in on Sunai Singh, a co-worker of the victim.

The SP said Singh had admitted to the crime and divulged that he had an argument with the victim on Thursday night after consuming alcohol. Following the argument, he hit her with an iron rod leading to her death.

The accused also revealed that he tried to conceal the body beside a transformer on the KJP Assembly Conference Centre premises.

The murder weapon, a hollow iron pipe, has been recovered and seized.

The body has been shifted to NEIGRIHMS for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Sadar PS and the accused will be produced before court, the SP said.