VPP to examine charges against previous ECs

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The VPP-led Executive Committee in the KHADC has indicated its readiness to conduct a probe into the allegations of misuse of power and misutilisation of funds by the previous ECs.

Speaking to reporters during his maiden press conference, Chief Executive Member, Shemborlang Rynjah said they will conduct a detailed review of all allegations as promised to the people during their elections campaign.

“We already have a plan in mind on how we are going to proceed with the same but I will not be able to divulge anything,” Rynjah said.

Recalling party chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit’s commitment, Rynjah said they will not hesitate to take stringent measures if any misuse of power or misutilisation of funds by the previous EC is established.