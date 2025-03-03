Seven rivers in state polluted: MSPCB

SHILLONG, March 2: Seven major water bodies in Meghalaya have been identified as polluted, raising concerns over water quality and environmental degradation in the state.

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board has confirmed the contamination in the seven water bodies through its extensive water quality monitoring network.

According to the MSPCB, the affected water bodies include the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers in East Khasi Hills, Kyrhukhla river, Lunar river (a tributary of Lukha) at Myndihati in East Jaintia Hills, Umtrew river (Byrnihat) in Ri-Bhoi, Myntdu river (Jowai) in West Jaintia Hills, and Nonbah river (Nongstoin) in West Khasi Hills.

The Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers in Shillong, for instance, have suffered from unchecked waste disposal, sewage discharge, and encroachments. The Myntdu river, which is crucial for Jowai town, has also seen a steady decline in water quality due to domestic and industrial waste.

In recent years, reports have highlighted the alarming pollution of the Lukha river, which at times sports mysterious shades of blue, allegedly due to coal mining and industrial runoff. The presence of pollutants in its tributary, the Lunar river, further indicates the extent of contamination affecting water bodies in East Jaintia Hills.

The Umtrew river in Byrnihat, which flows through one of Meghalaya’s major industrial belts, has also shown signs of pollution, raising concerns over its impact on local communities and aquatic life. Similarly, Nonbah and Kyrhukhla rivers, both passing through mining-affected areas, face challenges from waste dumping and runoff.