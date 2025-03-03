Monday, March 3, 2025
MEGHALAYA

KHADC budget session from March 26

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, March 2: The maiden budget session of the newly-elected VPP-led Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council will be held from March 26. The budget session is likely to be held for three days.
KHADC Chairman, Strong Pillar Kharjana informed on Sunday that the members have been asked to submit their questions, resolutions and motions which they plan to take up during the session on or before March 10.
It remains to be seen whether the VPP-led Executive Committee will table the vote on account or the full budget for the financial year 2025-2026 in the upcoming session.

