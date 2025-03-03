Portfolios yet to be finalised

SHILLONG, March 2: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang Rynjah is yet to finalise the portfolios of the seven Executive Members of the new Executive Committee (EC) in the council.

Official sources on Sunday informed that the EC has only received the names of the new EMs.

According to official sources, the council will have to finalise the list of portfolios allocated to the new EMs before the start of the budget session of the KHADC.

Sources informed that the CEM was scheduled to meet VPP chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit to finalise the portfolios of the seven EMs.

However, the same could not be confirmed from the CEM as his mobile phone was switched off.