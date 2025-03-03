HSPDP MDC denies extending support to NPP

SHILLONG, March 2: Lone HSPDP MDC in the KHADC, Srally Rashir has denied extending support to the opposition forum led by the NPP.

Rashir, who represents Mawshynrut constituency, told The Shillong Times that no decision has been taken by the party on supporting the NPP in the KHADC.

He informed that everything will be clear once all the 12 opposition MDCs sit for an official meeting.

Out of the 12 opposition MDCs in the KHADC, five are from the UDP, four from NPP, and one from HSPDP, besides two independents.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the opposition MDCs had already met on Friday evening to discuss the formation of an opposition alliance in the council.

According to sources, the opposition MDCs also discussed the name of the Leader of Opposition (LO) from among the 12 MDCs. They are likely to address the media on Monday to announce their decisions.

Earlier, newly-elected KHADC Chairman, Strong Pillar Kharjana had suggested that the opposition should select a consensus candidate for the post of LO.

“I expect the opposition to function as a united force. But it will depend on who they want to nominate for the LO’s post,” he said while assuring that he will take a neutral stand on the matter.

The newly-elected chairman also said that he is ready to intervene, if necessary, to help the opposition reach a consensus on the LO’s post.