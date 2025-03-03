Monday, March 3, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HSPDP MDC denies extending support to NPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, March 2: Lone HSPDP MDC in the KHADC, Srally Rashir has denied extending support to the opposition forum led by the NPP.
Rashir, who represents Mawshynrut constituency, told The Shillong Times that no decision has been taken by the party on supporting the NPP in the KHADC.
He informed that everything will be clear once all the 12 opposition MDCs sit for an official meeting.
Out of the 12 opposition MDCs in the KHADC, five are from the UDP, four from NPP, and one from HSPDP, besides two independents.
Meanwhile, sources informed that the opposition MDCs had already met on Friday evening to discuss the formation of an opposition alliance in the council.
According to sources, the opposition MDCs also discussed the name of the Leader of Opposition (LO) from among the 12 MDCs. They are likely to address the media on Monday to announce their decisions.
Earlier, newly-elected KHADC Chairman, Strong Pillar Kharjana had suggested that the opposition should select a consensus candidate for the post of LO.
“I expect the opposition to function as a united force. But it will depend on who they want to nominate for the LO’s post,” he said while assuring that he will take a neutral stand on the matter.
The newly-elected chairman also said that he is ready to intervene, if necessary, to help the opposition reach a consensus on the LO’s post.

Previous article
Seven rivers in state polluted: MSPCB
Next article
KHADC budget session from March 26
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Portfolios yet to be finalised

SHILLONG, March 2: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang Rynjah is yet to finalise the portfolios of the...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC budget session from March 26

SHILLONG, March 2: The maiden budget session of the newly-elected VPP-led Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council will be...
MEGHALAYA

Seven rivers in state polluted: MSPCB

SHILLONG, March 2: Seven major water bodies in Meghalaya have been identified as polluted, raising concerns over water...
MEGHALAYA

Environmentalists fight to save JH water bodies

NGT takes note of threat to Myntdu river from dumping of construction waste SHILLONG, March 2: Amid dwindling hope,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Portfolios yet to be finalised

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 2: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang...

KHADC budget session from March 26

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 2: The maiden budget session of the...

Seven rivers in state polluted: MSPCB

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 2: Seven major water bodies in Meghalaya...
Load more

Popular news

Portfolios yet to be finalised

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 2: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang...

KHADC budget session from March 26

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 2: The maiden budget session of the...

Seven rivers in state polluted: MSPCB

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 2: Seven major water bodies in Meghalaya...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge