Monday, March 3, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rajnath Singh discusses defence ties with Princess Astrid of Belgium

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 3: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the possibility of defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific with Princess Astrid of Belgium and Defence Minister Theo Francken on Monday.

Both sides also interacted on ways and means to enhance defence industrial cooperation between the two countries, a statement said. Welcoming investment in the defence sector, Rajnath Singh suggested that Belgian companies could play an important role by expanding their footprint in India and integrating Indian vendors with their supply chains.

The two countries also agreed to explore an institutionalised defence cooperation mechanism, said the statement. Princess Astrid is leading a delegation which is visiting India from March 1-8 to boost trade and diplomatic ties.

The delegation includes representatives from 36 Brussels-based companies, with 61 participants, 30 per cent of whom are women. On March 5, the India-Belgium Tech Forum will focus on strengthening technological partnerships.

The visit is aimed at prioritising industries like pharmaceuticals, logistics, aerospace and renewable energy, according to an official statement. India currently ranks 18th among Belgium’s export destinations. Around 200 Belgian companies are operating in India. Like defence, the construction sector is also one of the priority sectors of this economic mission.

Its schedule included a seminar on examining future market trends and business opportunities, contemporary practices and challenges. Belgian and Indian companies and organisations will exchange best practices and discuss existing technologies and innovations.

The visiting delegation’s engagements included a seminar on water and waste management, bringing Belgian and Indian partners together around cleantech. The delegation’s engagements started on Sunday with a meeting with the EU Ambassador to India. The delegation made a site visit to a factory, the first production facility of the Belgian company Agristo outside of Europe, for the official start of the construction of a new Belgian fry production line.

IANS

Previous article
DREAM holds consultation with parents of drug-afflicted
Next article
Centre elevates IRCTC, IRFC to Navratna status
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel One and Motilal Oswal Financial services extended their losses...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is part of the Indo-Bangladesh Joint River Commission, arrived in...
NATIONAL

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on the thigh of a foreign lady has triggered widespread...
NATIONAL

Rohit Sharma not fit to be in team: TMC leader’s support for Shama Mohamed escalates row

New Delhi, March 3: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s harsh remarks on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma earned her...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel...

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is...

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on...
Load more

Popular news

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel...

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is...

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge