DREAM holds consultation with parents of drug-afflicted

Shillong, March 3: For the first time, the Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM) on Monday held a consultation with the parents of those who are afflicted with drugs.

The consultation meeting was held at the conference room of the Directorate of Social Welfare at Lachumiere.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, DREAM Mission Director, Francis Kharshiing said that the objective of this meeting with the parents was discuss how they are coping and dealing with the problem.

He said that they would like to know how these families are coping with the issue especially when it comes to providing counselling, support, empathy and most importantly to talk about the biggest challenge which relates to the issue of stigmatization.

He said that they have come to realise that families plays a very important role in the rehabilitation of any youth who are into drug addiction.

Pointing out that another important issue which families have to deal with is stigmatization, he said that the government is to assist and provide support to such families by providing counselling.

He said that few counselors who attended the meeting had given their lectures and given their suggestion to help the families cope with the issue.

According to him, people need to understand that this is a sickness and not a crime. “People should appreciate and come up in support of the families who have someone in the family who are into drug addiction,” Kharshiing said.

Informing that currently there are around 10 de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, he said that five parties who are interested in setting up five more rehabilitation adding that he would soon appeal to the state government to provide all the necessary support to these five parties.

According to him, the government is providing Rs 32,000 financial assistance to the families who belong to the economic weaker sections for the treatment.