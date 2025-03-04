Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

New Delhi, March 4: Describing internal and external security as two sides of the same coin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called upon security research institutions to break down silos and work collaboratively to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India.

Inaugurating the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) – Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Collaboration Conference-Cum-Exhibition on ‘Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations’ at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi, the Defence Minister said that the country’s security apparatus must remain adaptive to emerging threats such as cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, space-based challenges, and transnational organised crime.

The event promises to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and collaboration to strengthen India’s internal security and disaster response framework. Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said, “Security challenges in the modern world are evolving rapidly, and the overlap between internal and external security is increasing.

It is imperative that our institutions break silos and work collaboratively to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India.” He stressed that India’s national security must be viewed holistically, integrating efforts across different security agencies and leveraging the latest technological advancements.

India’s security apparatus must remain adaptive to emerging threats such as cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, space-based challenges, and transnational organised crime, he said. He noted that India’s internal security is not just about managing conventional threats like terrorism, separatist movements, and Left-Wing Extremism but also about preparing for unconventional threats that can destabilise the nation’s economic and strategic interests.

“The adversaries of today do not always come with traditional weapons; cyber-attacks, misinformation campaigns, and space-based espionage are emerging as new-age threats that require advanced solutions,” he stated.

Rajnath Singh recalled his tenure as Home Minister, highlighting how the collaboration between security agencies and scientific institutions led to significant technological advancements. He cited examples of DRDO-developed technologies such as the Corner Shot Weapon System, INSAS rifles, IED jammer vehicles and riot control vehicles, which were effectively integrated into the operations of CAPFs.

“Our security forces require the best tools and technologies to remain ahead of the curve. It is encouraging to see DRDO’s focus on modernisation, with products like small arms, surveillance equipment and drone systems either inducted or undergoing evaluation for deployment in internal security agencies,” he said.

As part of the event, the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the ASMI 9x19mm Machine Pistol was done by DRDO and the knowhow was provided to Lokesh Machinery Tool, marking a step forward in the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Rajnath Singh also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing DRDO-designed technologies developed in collaboration with the Indian Defence industry, highlighting achievements in indigenisation.

IANS