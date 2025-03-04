Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

Champions Trophy: Australia opt to bat first against unchanged India in first semi-final

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dubai, March 4: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia have made two changes in their playing 11 as Cooper Connolly comes in for Matt Short and Tanveer Sangha comes in for Spencer Johnson. “We’ll have a bat. Looks a pretty dry surface. The guys had a couple of sessions, ready to go. It should take turn. Very good side – India. Two changes. Cooper Connolly comes in for Short, Sangha comes in for Johnson,” Australia skipper Steve Smith said at the toss.

On the other hand, India remain unchanged, and captain Rohit Sharma said his side was prepared for both batting and bowling. “I was prepared to do both. When you’re confused, it’s better to lose the toss. The pitch keeps changing its nature. You have to play good cricket. We’ve played good cricket in all three games and that’s what we’ll try to do. It’s going to be challenging. We are playing with the same team. We want to continue from where we left. Now that we are bowling first, we have to bowl well and restrict them to as low as possible,” he said.

Indian team is wearing black armbands for the match in honour of the late Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away on Monday. The legendary left-arm spinner was a stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, renowned for his unparalleled skill and dedication to the game. Playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

IANS

Previous article
Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks on Omar Abdullah govt spark row
Next article
Market nearing medium-term bottom, time to allocate some long-term money: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025 with an...
Environment

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict (HWC) was conducted recently in hugely biodiverse Majuli River...
NATIONAL

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security as two sides of the same coin, Defence Minister...
INTERNATIONAL

EU chief proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to boost common defence fund

Brussels, March 4: Emphasising on the "momentous and dangerous" times and 'grave nature of the threats" faced, European...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out...

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict...

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out...

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict...

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge