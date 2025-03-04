Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
EconomyNews Alert

Market nearing medium-term bottom, time to allocate some long-term money: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 4: While a clear bullish trigger is yet to emerge, historical patterns, technical indicators, and sectoral valuations suggest that the Indian market is nearing a medium-term bottom, a report showed on Tuesday.

Therefore, “we would advise investors to allocate some long-term money between 21,700-22,000”, said Axis Securities in its ‘India Equities Exclusive Report’. “While most of us can’t catch the exact top and bottom, prudent investing is about cashing in on opportunities, especially when sentiment is so one-sided. One such opportunity is now,” the report mentioned.

Valuations across sectors are below their one-year and five-year averages, indicating pockets of potential opportunities for long-term investors. The Nifty 50 index has experienced a significant decline of around 16 per cent from its September 2024 peak of 26,277, marking the sixth-largest drop since the 2008-2009 Great Recession and the second-largest since the Covid-led crash in March 2020.

This five-month downtrend, last seen in November 1996, has raised concerns about a potential bear market. The Nifty has entered a critical support zone defined by the 100-week Moving Average Envelope (+/-3 per cent), which has historically contained declines except during extreme events like the Covid crash.

This suggests proximity to some sort of a durable bottom. “Historical patterns suggest that extreme breadth readings often precede market bottoms, but investors should wait for confirmation of a recovery before taking positions,” said the report. March has historically been a strong month for market recoveries, with an average gain of 1.7 per cent since 2009 (excluding the 2023 outlier plunge).

The Nifty has never recorded six consecutive months of declining prices in history, suggesting a potential rebound. “We are observing things that almost always occur close to a durable bottom – excessive pessimism, palpable fear, questioning the very rationale of investing in equities even for the long-term and a shift from upside excesses to the downside, not to mention social media memes,” the Axis Securities report mentioned.

IANS

Previous article
Champions Trophy: Australia opt to bat first against unchanged India in first semi-final
Next article
Kannada film actress, making frequent Dubai visits, held at Bengaluru airport with 14.8 kg gold
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025 with an...
Environment

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict (HWC) was conducted recently in hugely biodiverse Majuli River...
NATIONAL

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security as two sides of the same coin, Defence Minister...
INTERNATIONAL

EU chief proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to boost common defence fund

Brussels, March 4: Emphasising on the "momentous and dangerous" times and 'grave nature of the threats" faced, European...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out...

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict...

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out...

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict...

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge