Tuesday, March 4, 2025
KHADC CEM allots portfolios to EMs

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Mar 4: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Shemborlang Rynjah on Tuesday allocated portfolios to the Executive Members (EMs) of the new Executive Committee (EC) of the Voice of the People Party (VPP).

The CEM had convened a meeting with all the seven EMs at his chamber to finalise on the allocation to portfolios at his office chamber on Tuesday morning.

The Council’s notification on the allotment of the portfolios is likely to be issued on Wednesday, official sources informed.

Sources informed that the CEM kept for himself the General Administration, Posting and Transfer, Establishment, Appointment, and any other matter(s) not allotted to any members.

Nongthymmai MDC, Winston Tony Lyngdoh will hold charge of Trade, Enforcement, Labour and Revenue.

Mawthadraishan-Pariong MDC, Powel Sohkhlet will be holding Information Technology (IT) and Land and Development.

Mawkynrew MDC, Seiborlang Warbah has been given charge of Finance and Taxation.

Laitumkhrah-Malki MDC, Deity H Majaw has been given Law & Legal matters, Marriage & Divorce and Town Committee.

Mylliem MDC, Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh will hold charge of Education and Health and Sanitation.

Mawkyrwat MDC, Pynkhrawboklin Kharjahrin has been given Building Bye-Laws, Council Buildings and Council assets.

Further, Umroi MDC, Iynsei Hinge will hold charge of Water Resources and Fisheries.

