Mukul terms border resolution pact in six areas as ‘forceful’

SHILLONG, March 4: Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday took a dig at the MDA government over the “forceful” resolution of the state’s boundary disputes with Assam in six of the 12 areas of differences.

Reacting to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s remarks in the House that the previous governments did not even dare to discuss the boundary disputes, Mukul said every government, including the one led by the CM’s late father PA Sangma, tried to resolve the problem.

He said there were governments which succumbed to pressure but his government put Meghalaya’s presence in Langpih.

“The Assam government told us that we never legitimised our claims by submitting documents,” Mukul said, adding that he immediately asked his officers to compile all notifications and documents to legitimise the state’s claims.

He said the government even had to ask for documents and notifications from the public since the land there belongs to the public and not the government. He said after many people came forward with documents, the Meghalaya government legitimised its claims over the land.

“We did the job of legitimising our ownership over the land and did not give over land to Assam,” Mukul said, making it clear that he did not accept the 2023 agreement signed between the two states.

According to him, many areas of Meghalaya were given away to Assam by using brutal force and not by the will of the people.

Terming the 2023 agreement as a compromise, he questioned if the Meghalaya government negotiated from a position of strength or it just fulfilled Assam’s desire.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) demanded a review of the border pact on the ground that people living along the border are still suffering due to highhandedness by Assam. The party questioned why the issue was not addressed by Governor CH Vijayashankar during his address on the first day of the budget session.

“Some of the members have expressed that this government has been able to solve some issues in the border areas. The ruling party can take it as a solution but we see it as a sellout considering the feelings of people living in those areas,” VPP chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit said.

Stating that he has been travelling across the length and breadth of the state, especially the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, he said, “I fail to understand why this very important issue did not find a place in the address of the governor. I don’t know if the government feels this issue is no longer there or maybe, the government is not serious at all about the problems of the people living in the border areas.”

“Before we discuss development and facilities to be given in the border areas, we need to understand that we will not be able to take development into these areas in the absence of a cordial atmosphere there because the Assam government will not allow Meghalaya to carry out developmental activities and this is what is happening now,” Basaiawmoit said.

Alleging continuous harassment of people in many areas bordering Assam, he said, “There is a well-orchestrated plan from the Assam government to drive our people away from the border areas or make them succumb to their pressure.”

“Today, people living in the border areas have to pay tax to the Assam government. In some places, they were asked to register the land with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. These are the pressures which people are facing,” the VPP chief said.

He alleged the Assam government is not adhering to the agreement and carrying out developmental activities in areas falling under Meghalaya while not allowing the state to do so.

He said there was an agreement between the two states that there should be no new settlements in Langpih but no respect was given to the agreement and new settlers are still coming.

“The government needs to reconsider its decision. I don’t see Assam respecting us. In fact, what I see on the ground is that the Assam government is getting emboldened these days. Last month, they brought a JCB up to Khanduli to dig roads but were stopped by the people,” Basaiawmoit said, warning that such situations might trigger a Mukroh-like incident.