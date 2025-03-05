CM hails Garo Hills legislators’ push for broader rly network

SHILLONG, March 4: Meghalaya’s long-standing railway debate is expected to see a positive turn, at least in Garo Hills, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma hailing the move by three legislators from South Garo Hills to seek extension of the railway line up to Dhaka.

The three legislators from South Garo Hills, led by Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma, have submitted a memorandum to the CM seeking an extension of the proposed railway line from Guwahati to Dhaka, via Tura and Baghmara.

“Garo Hills is already connected via the Mendipathar railway station, and locals have reaped its benefits. Farmers, traders, and daily commuters have found railways to be an affordable and efficient mode of transport,” Rakkam said, emphasizing that people now recognize the advantages of railway connectivity.

“Our agriculture sector lacks a proper market, and Dhaka is closer than Shillong. Bangladesh is our natural trade partner, but there is no proper mechanism to facilitate smooth commerce,” he said, stressing the economic potential of strengthening cross-border trade.

He further pointed out that better railway access could help Meghalaya tap into this market. “If goods could move seamlessly through Bangladesh into India, it would open up immense economic opportunities.” he added.

Political roadblocks and concerns over migration have long stalled railway expansion beyond Mendipathar. “I don’t think the Government of India will reject this. The distance between regions is not too far, and such projects should not be delayed due to political turmoil in Bangladesh which is temporary,” the Rongara-Siju MLA said.

At the other end of the spectrum, the central government’s decision to recall Rs 270 crore allocated for railway expansion in Khasi Hills has exposed a deeper conflict between economic development and indigenous identity preservation.

Mukul questions opposition to railways in Khasi-Jaintia Hills

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Mukul Sangma believes the debate should go beyond the binary of development versus protectionism.

“We must ask ourselves, why has the opposition to railways been so strong? It is not just about economic benefits or threats to identity; it is about trust in governance and the state’s ability to regulate who enters and stays,” he said.

“There was resistance when we first introduced railways in Mendipathar. But once people saw how it reduced transport costs and increased market access, they embraced it. The same can happen elsewhere if all concerns are addressed,” he stated. Historical precedents, such as the demographic transformation of Tripura due to large-scale migration, serve as a cautionary tale. “The concerns about demographic change are not paranoia; they are based on lived experiences in the Northeast. We must acknowledge this fear and provide concrete solutions, not just rhetoric,” he emphasized.

Talking about the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) as an alternative to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, Mukul said, “The government cannot simply abandon MRSSA when it was designed as the primary safeguard. Either enforce it properly or propose an alternative that works.”

“Instead of seeing our borders as points of division, we should transform them into economic corridors. We must engage with our neighbors and leverage this opportunity,” he suggested.