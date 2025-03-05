Wednesday, March 5, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Conrad ribs past regimes for avoiding border dispute talks

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, March 4: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday mocked the past regimes for avoiding discussion on the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute, leaving it to the MDA government to resolve the issue in six out of the 12 areas of contention.
Citing the example of Tarabari, resolved in the first phase, he said that the Assam government backed off from the area following the signing of the memorandum of understanding in 2023.
Sangma said the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that people staying along the resolved and unresolved disputed areas remain safe.
He asked MLAs to approach him whenever any situation arises in these disputed areas along the border with Assam.
Informing the House that manpower and infrastructure have been sanctioned for border outposts, he said the BOPs have not been constructed in some locations as villagers want them to be set up in specific locations.
Sangma said that an amount of Rs 16 crore was sanctioned in 2020-21 under the BADP while the state government sanctioned more than Rs 50 crore under the PWD. He assured that the remaining amount of Rs 25 crore under BADP and another Rs 20 crore would be sanctioned within this year.
The CM informed the House that the Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed to Meghalaya earlier that the BADP would continue till September 2022 and review thereafter. “No communication has come from the Centre,” he said.
He assured the House that he would ask the Centre to include Meghalaya under the Vibrant Village Programme. The border areas of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have been included in this programme so far.
Earlier, members of the Assembly highlighted the plight of border residents amidst the Centre’s decision to stop the Border Area Development Programme (BADP).
Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem moved a motion to discuss the ways forward to address the issues regarding the infrastructure and to allocate more funds under the Inter-State BADP or ISBADP.
Participating in the motion, Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said the government must build roads in the six areas of difference with Assam which were resolved.
He also pointed out that villages within 10 km of the international border have been getting funds under the BADP since 2018. Villages within 20 km of the international border were eligible for the funds earlier.
Mawhati MLA Charles Marngar urged the government to allocate more funds under the ISBADP besides ensuring the re-implementation of BADP.
Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun said people in the border areas do not tend to register their land due to high land registration fees and urged the government to reduce them.
Some members pointed out that the border haats along the border with Bangladesh have been closed following the political upheavals in the neighbouring country and this has affected the livelihoods of the border residents.

Previous article
CM hails Garo Hills legislators’ push for broader rly network
Next article
No power cuts this year: CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a tiger through a glass partition during the inauguration of ‘Vantara’, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday. Vantara...

MEGHALAYA

My political future depends on people’s will: Lone Cong MLA

SHILLONG, March 4: Ronnie V Lyngdoh, the lone Congress MLA in Meghalaya, on Tuesday said that his decision...
MEGHALAYA

12 Opp MDCs form alliance in KHADC

SHILLONG, March 4: The 12 Opposition MDCs in the KHADC have decided to work together as a united...
MEGHALAYA

Mukul terms border resolution pact in six areas as ‘forceful’

SHILLONG, March 4: Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday took a dig at the MDA government over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge