Wednesday, March 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

No power cuts this year: CM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, March 4: In what can be termed as good news, citizens of the state will not be subjected to any scheduled load-shedding this year despite the poor financial condition of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).
Announcing this on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the fiscal condition of the Corporation has been improving since the government has been sanctioning Rs 900 crore every year for the MeECL.
“We could have used this money for building schools and improving healthcare but the money is being used to make MeECL better,” he stated.
The Corporation’s scheduled losses have reduced and even the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses have come down to 18%, Sangma said, adding that efforts are on to make the organisation more profitable and professional.
Admitting that MeECL has to clear a huge amount of dues, he said that despite this, the Corporation has been able to stabilise power distribution at the grassroots level.
He said the government will attend to the shortage of sub-stations, starting with ten across the state. Sangma said the government is planning to construct a new sub-station every six months to one year.

Conrad ribs past regimes for avoiding border dispute talks
MLAs flag price rise due to load limit on Umiam Bridge
