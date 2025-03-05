MLAs flag price rise due to load limit on Umiam Bridge

SHILLONG, March 4: Some MLAs on Tuesday flagged the price rise caused by load-carrying restrictions on the Umiam Bridge and the delay in the construction of an alternative road.

Replying to a query in the Assembly raised by UDP legislator from Amlarem constituency, Lahkmen Rymbui, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said vehicles with a height limit of 2.80 metres and single-axle vehicles with a gross weight not beyond 9 MT are allowed to ply on the bridge.

Tynsong handles the PWD portfolio.

To another question on the alternative road, he said the NHIDCL is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for expanding the Barapani-Shillong Road to four lanes.

Rymbui questioned the logic behind restricting the height of vehicles to 2.80 metres when there is already a weight limit of 9 MT. Tynsong replied that the height had to be prescribed for night super buses that are taller than 2.80 metres to avoid any damage to the bridge.

Rymbui, however, said it still did not make sense as vehicles 3-4 metres tall could weigh less than 9 metric tonnes. Asking the state government to look into it, he sought to know the timeline for preparing the DPR.

Tynsong said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways assigned the DPR preparation and survey to the NHIDCL while the consultant was finalised in November 2024.

“The consultant is on the job and I am sure the DPR will be done at the earliest while the review meetings at my level are done regularly. We have seen this approach road to Shillong is important for economic activities and the movement of people who commute between Shillong and other parts of the state,” he said.

Rymbui highlighted how the load restrictions imposed on the bridge have resulted in the escalation of the prices of essential commodities.

Tynsong replied: “The government has taken several initiatives. We expect the 23 km VIP road project connecting the Umroi Airport to be completed by the end of this year. Once this is completed, I am sure night super buses and heavy trucks can ply on this new approach road.”

“Another initiative we have undertaken is the Mawdiangdiang road connecting the Shillong Bypass although it is longer. People can use this road to exit or enter Shillong to avoid Umiam Bridge.”

Rymbui pointed out that Umiam is 20 km from Shillong whereas people transporting goods from outside the state have to travel 80 km via Mawryngkneng to reach Shillong. He said transporters factor in the cost of covering the extra distance, making essential commodities that much more expensive.

“So, I urge the government to look into this matter to lessen the financial burden on the people in Shillong, the economic hub of Meghalaya,” he added.

State TMC chief and Nongthymmai legislator, Charles Pyngrope joined in with a supplementary question and said he was glad that multiple projects and initiatives have been undertaken to ease the traffic congestion on Umiam Bridge. He asked about the new alignment for the proposed four-lane road linking Shillong and Umroi.

Tynsong said this proposed road would start from ICAR and touch the downstream part of the existing Umiam Bridge via MeECL land and the Industrial Estate and end at the Umshyrpi Bridge.

To another query from Pyngrope, he said the four-lane road would be an elevated one.

VPP chief and Nongkrem legislator, Ardent M. Basaiawmoit said while the wait for an alternative road continues, it should be ensured that the rules prescribed by the government on weight to cross the Umiam Bridge should be strictly adhered to. He asked how the state government determines the weight of the vehicles, especially those carrying goods, and if weighbridges have been installed at both ends of the bridge.

“The height limit was enforced because we sometimes face problems in checking the weight of the vehicles. We have CCTVs installed and security personnel deployed are on the job 24/7 to monitor the weight and ensure it doesn’t cross the prescribed limit,” Tynsong said.

Raising another supplementary question, Congress MLA from Mylliem constituency, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh said: “The DPR is in the preparation stage but I want to know the status of the Shillong Western Bypass. If that is expedited it will ease the load on the Umiam Dam.”

Tynsong said the Shillong Western Bypass project would be completed as stipulated and the progress of work is highly satisfactory.