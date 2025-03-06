Will resolve shortcomings in edn sector: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 5: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state government is taking steps to resolve the complications in the education system due to presence of several categories of teachers.

Replying to the debate on the Governor’s address in the Assembly, he said that there are many categories of teachers starting with the government Lower Primary, Upper Primary Secondary, Higher Secondary and colleges teachers.

According to him, there are also SSA teachers who are partly funded by the Government of India and others by the state government.

He admitted that the problem lies with the private schools which receive grant-in-aid from the government to pay their teaching staff who fall under category of ad hoc and deficit teachers.

He said that ad hoc teachers in private schools are managed by a managing committee and the grant-in aid goes to the managing committee, who then give it to their teachers, because the school is not owned by the government.

“Even in deficits schools there is a similar pattern, where we give a higher scale, but then we don’t own that school. The government gives close to Rs 1,000 crore every year to these ad hoc, deficit schools and colleges,” the CM said.

He pointed out that the government has tried to engage with the different categories of teachers at every level and assured to resolve the problems faced by the teaching community.

Sangma also stated that the government is trying to implement the NEP, 2020 even though it is not possible to implement all the provisions in one go.

“With the government colleges, we have started this whole process of multi disciplinary courses, which is one of the most important mandates of the NEP. We have established 21 people’s college across the state,” he said.

Chief Minister said that they are examining the possibility to expand the footprint, because they realize that there are large numbers of students who are still not getting the facility of colleges.