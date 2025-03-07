Friday, March 7, 2025
BAPS promotes Sanskrit in Australia, 1,400 children memorise Satsang Diksha, Siddhant Karika

Melbourne, March 7: More than 1,400 children and teenagers from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) performed Satsang Diksha and Siddhanta Karika recitation in Sanskrit language in the Australian city recently.

The large gathering of children and teenagers memorised and recited 315 verses from the Satsang Diksha scripture and 565 verses from the Siddhant Karika, drawing the attention of everyone for their sincere endeavour towards the language.

Notably, the BAPS Sanstha has always promoted the study of Sanskrit and its importance. With the blessings of Mahant Swami Maharaj and the guidance of BAPS, Sanskrit is touching new heights globally. Mahant Swami Maharaj has always highlighted the greatness of Sanskrit.

Under his guidance, the study of Sanskrit has become essential for BAPS saints and youth. BAPS is not only known for its temples and saints but also as a global spiritual institution committed to preserving and promoting Sanskrit, culture, and scriptures.

It believes and seeks to propagate the idea that Sanskrit is not just a language, it is a means for spiritual elevation and mental growth. Memorising Sanskrit verses also has had a remarkable impact on children’s intellect and personality as a couple of parents shared the impact of studying Sanskrit on people’s minds.

“The children have become more intelligent and focused in their studies. Their memory power and concentration have significantly improved,” they said. Notably, BAPS has played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting Sanatan values and Hindu traditions in Australia, fostering a spirit of unity, spirituality, and selfless service.

With 13 BAPS temples across many Australian cities namely Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Griffith, Hobart, Melbourne, Melbourne South, Newcastle, Perth, Sunshine Coast, and Sydney, the religious organisation is serving as a beacon of faith and cultural preservation.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service and global harmony.

IANS

