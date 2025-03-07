Friday, March 7, 2025
MEGHALAYA

MIPA won’t bypass Land Transfer Act, assures CM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, March 6: The ruling alliance on Thursday tried to clear the air surrounding the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Authority (MIPA), stating that it will not bypass or overrule the Land Transfer Act passed by the state Assembly.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said there are concerns that the state government would give away land to private investors. “I want to make it clear on the floor of the House that there is no question of bypassing the Land Transfer Act,” he asserted.
“It is one of the most important Acts we have. It has protected our people for years and there is no way in which an agency can overrule an Act passed by this House. Let it be clear that there is no violation of the Land Transfer Act,” he said.
“The procedures followed in the past, whether through the MIDC, MTDC, or other government agencies like MeECL, will be followed by MIPA. The question of the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Authority getting powers does not arise,” Sangma said.
Justifying MIPA, he said: “We realised that the single window is an industry department-based nodal agency focussing more on general industries that are there. But in today’s world, people want to invest in new hospitals. We have a beautiful hospital coming up in Khanapara. The Industries department does not have any clue about the requirements of a hospital.”
He said there may be investors keen on investing heavily in private colleges. “Where do they go? The Industries department may not have the necessary information. We can send the files to the Education department but the government cannot work like that,” he said.
“The government requires institutionalisation of systems to follow a process for the ease of doing business,” Sangma said while replying to a short-duration discussion on the proposed conversion of forest land into an industrial estate in Byrnihat.

