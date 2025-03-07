Assembly Briefs

Mukul reiterates support for rly expansion in Garo Hills

Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday reiterated his support for railway expansion in Garo Hills, calling it a crucial step for economic growth and regional connectivity. His remark comes in the wake of three South Garo Hills MLAs submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, urging the state government to expand rail connectivity from Garo Hills to Dhaka. Mukul, who has long advocated for improved transport infrastructure in the state, emphasized that the proposed railway link to Bangladesh could be transformative for Meghalaya and the entire Northeast. The project envisions connecting South West Garo Hills to Hilli in West Bengal via Bangladesh, significantly cutting travel distances and boosting trade opportunities. “This project has enormous potential,” Sangma said. “The distance from Meghalaya to West Bengal through Bangladesh is just about 100 km. It will revolutionise connectivity, create economic opportunities, and enhance national security.” The idea of an alternative transit route isn’t new. Sangma said that a high-level committee was set up between 2013 and 2015 to explore this possibility, and discussions were held at bilateral levels with both India and Bangladesh. He stressed that better connectivity would not only benefit businesses and trade but also ensure strategic security advantages for the region.

Mukul cautions against unilateral policy changes in edn sector

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma cautioned the Meghalaya government against making unilateral changes in the education policy, emphasising that communities must be involved in any decision regarding schools. Highlighting that most village schools were originally established by local communities based on the government’s policies, Sangma said any shift in approach must recognise and respect this grassroots involvement. “The government must conduct serious due diligence. Schools in villages were never established by individuals but by the community to ensure access to education. Over the years, government policies have supported them, and any changes must involve the people who built these institutions,” the former chief minister said.

Ardent’s frequent interruptions in House annoys Conrad

“Don’t disturb when others are replying,” a visibly annoyed Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit during the budget session on Thursday when the latter tried to move a point of order when the CM was speaking. Quoting the rules and procedures of the House, Ardent said that the CM should reply in short as members are not allowed to give lengthy speeches. The CM tried to justify the time taken by him to make the reply and stated that there were five to six members who spoke and he had to reply…but no sooner had he said this he was again interrupted by Ardent who referred to the rules. The Speaker asked the chief minister to continue his reply. Ardent intervened again, saying, “We are not allowed to give long speeches…we are restrained within ten minutes.” The Speaker later asked the chief minister to continue with his reply.