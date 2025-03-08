One killed in road mishap in Ri Bhoi

Nongpoh, March 8: A motorcyclist lost his life on the spot, while his pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their speeding motorcycle crashed into the rear of a stationary truck on National Highway 6 near Erpakon village in Ri Bhoi District.

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 7 PM when the motorcycle, bearing registration number ML10 D1040, was heading towards Nongpoh from Shillong. Due to excessive speed, the rider lost control and rammed into the back of a broken-down truck, which had been parked on the highway. The truck had the registration number ML04 D4271.

Police from the Nongpoh Police Station rushed to the scene, initiated an investigation, and immediately transported both victims to Nongpoh Civil Hospital. While the injured pillion rider was admitted for treatment, the body of the deceased motorcyclist was sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities revealed that neither of the two riders was wearing a helmet, which was a major factor in the fatality, as the deceased suffered severe head injuries.

It is worth noting that the Nongpoh Police had recently distributed free helmets to two-wheeler riders as part of a road safety awareness initiative. However, despite such efforts, many riders continue to neglect safety measures, leading to frequent fatalities in road accidents.