Rakhee Gulzar makes a comeback after 22 years with ‘Aamar Boss’

Mumbai, March 8: Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar is all set to make her acting comeback with Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s upcoming Bengali film “Aamar Boss”. The makers have unveiled the teaser of the first song from the drama “Bawshonto Dekeche Amake”.

The entire track will be available to the audience on March 10. The song brings together a stellar female cast featuring the legendary Rakhee alongside Shruti Das and Souraseni Maitra. Kanchan Mallick and Gaurav Chatterjee also join the frame, adding further charm to this vibrant celebration of life and relationships.

“Bawshonto Dekechhe Amake” marks the first time Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul are working together on a film after their marriage, making the song even more special. Speaking about the song’s release on International Women’s Day, Nandita and Shiboprosad shared, “Women have always been at the heart of our stories, and Aamar Boss is no different. Bawshonto Dekechhe Amake is not just a song – it’s a celebration of every woman’s journey, her spirit, and the beauty she brings to the world.”

With a women-led ensemble cast, “Aamar Boss” promises to be a heartwarming narrative that highlights the many roles women play in shaping society. Earlier, filmmakers Shiboprosad and Nandita revealed that Rakhee preferred hanging out with the cast and crew during the shoot of “Amar Boss”.

The makers told IANS, “Throughout the shoot of ‘Amar Boss’, Rakhee di’s presence served as a source of inspiration and encouragement. “Whether engaging in heartfelt conversations between takes or sharing light-hearted moments of laughter, Rakhee di’s genuine warmth and approachability endeared her to the entire cast and crew, who were in tears on the last day of her shoot… She has given us all memories of a lifetime.” Deciding to leave the comfort and solitude of a make-up van, Rakhee fostered an environment where everyone felt connected.

IANS