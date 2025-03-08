Saturday, March 8, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Rakhee Gulzar makes a comeback after 22 years with ‘Aamar Boss’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, March 8: Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar is all set to make her acting comeback with Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s upcoming Bengali film “Aamar Boss”. The makers have unveiled the teaser of the first song from the drama “Bawshonto Dekeche Amake”.

The entire track will be available to the audience on March 10. The song brings together a stellar female cast featuring the legendary Rakhee alongside Shruti Das and Souraseni Maitra. Kanchan Mallick and Gaurav Chatterjee also join the frame, adding further charm to this vibrant celebration of life and relationships.

“Bawshonto Dekechhe Amake” marks the first time Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul are working together on a film after their marriage, making the song even more special. Speaking about the song’s release on International Women’s Day, Nandita and Shiboprosad shared, “Women have always been at the heart of our stories, and Aamar Boss is no different. Bawshonto Dekechhe Amake is not just a song – it’s a celebration of every woman’s journey, her spirit, and the beauty she brings to the world.”

With a women-led ensemble cast, “Aamar Boss” promises to be a heartwarming narrative that highlights the many roles women play in shaping society. Earlier, filmmakers Shiboprosad and Nandita revealed that Rakhee preferred hanging out with the cast and crew during the shoot of “Amar Boss”.

The makers told IANS, “Throughout the shoot of ‘Amar Boss’, Rakhee di’s presence served as a source of inspiration and encouragement. “Whether engaging in heartfelt conversations between takes or sharing light-hearted moments of laughter, Rakhee di’s genuine warmth and approachability endeared her to the entire cast and crew, who were in tears on the last day of her shoot… She has given us all memories of a lifetime.” Deciding to leave the comfort and solitude of a make-up van, Rakhee fostered an environment where everyone felt connected.

IANS

Previous article
Myanmar regime pledges to hold elections by January 2026
Next article
One killed in road mishap in Ri Bhoi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur : Kuki-Zo tribal apex body calls indefinite shutdown against resumption of bus service

Imphal, March 8: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, called an indefinite...
NATIONAL

ONOE will save a lot of time and money: Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for initiative

New Delhi, March 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke exclusively to IANS on a range of topics including...
MEGHALAYA

One killed in road mishap in Ri Bhoi

Nongpoh, March 8: A motorcyclist lost his life on the spot, while his pillion rider sustained serious injuries...
INTERNATIONAL

Myanmar regime pledges to hold elections by January 2026

Naypyidaw, Mar 8: Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, during his visit to Belarus, announced that his country's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur : Kuki-Zo tribal apex body calls indefinite shutdown against resumption of bus service

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 8: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex...

ONOE will save a lot of time and money: Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for initiative

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke...

One killed in road mishap in Ri Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, March 8: A motorcyclist lost his life on...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur : Kuki-Zo tribal apex body calls indefinite shutdown against resumption of bus service

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 8: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex...

ONOE will save a lot of time and money: Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for initiative

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke...

One killed in road mishap in Ri Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, March 8: A motorcyclist lost his life on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge