Sunday, March 9, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Always at forefront of protecting animals: PM Modi on opening of India’s 58th Tiger Reserve

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated the establishment of the country’s 58th and Madhya Pradesh’s ninth Tiger Reserve, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to wildlife protection and environmental conservation.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet.”

He also shared a post by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who hailed the creation of the new Tiger Reserve.

“58th roar and counting! With historic emphasis laid on restoring the ecological diversity on planet Earth by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India continues to make great strides in environmental protection and wildlife conservation,” Yadav wrote.

“Thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th Tiger Reserve to its tally with the latest entrant being Madhya Pradesh’s Madhav Tiger Reserve. This is MP’s 9th Tiger Reserve,” he added.

Yadav praised forest officials for their dedicated efforts, stating, “I congratulate all wildlife lovers and conservationists. The development is a testament to the relentless efforts of our forest officials who are selflessly working towards the cause.”

The newly designated Madhav Tiger Reserve is located in Shivpuri district in the Gwalior-Chambal region. It covers 1,751 square kilometres, with a core area of 375 square kilometres and a buffer zone of 1,276 square kilometres.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while speaking on Wednesday, emphasised the state’s continued commitment to wildlife conservation.

“Madhya Pradesh has not only retained the title of ‘Tiger State’ for having the highest number of tigers but is also taking progressive steps in the wildlife and tourism sector. With the addition of Madhav National Park, we now have nine Tiger Reserves in the state,” CM Yadav said.

He also congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for this achievement, calling it a proud moment for the state.

The newly added Madhav Tiger Reserve follows the recent designation of Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, located between Bhopal and Raisen districts, as the state’s eighth Tiger Reserve.

Madhya Pradesh’s other Tiger Reserves include Kanha, Satpura, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Sanjay Dubri, Panna, Veerangana Durgavati, Ratapani, and Madhav National Park.

–IANS

Previous article
Ensure adequate security to places of worship: India on Hindu temple vandalism in US
Next article
Telangana tunnel tragedy: Cadaver dogs identify human presence under rubble
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas to keep inflation in check

New Delhi, March 9 : The Government has extended the duty-free import of yellow peas by three months...
NATIONAL

DMK calls for nationwide opposition to delimitation exercise

Chennai, March 9:The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided to mobilise political parties across India to oppose the...
NATIONAL

Telangana tunnel tragedy: Cadaver dogs identify human presence under rubble

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) The 15-day-long operation to trace eight missing people inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel...
NATIONAL

Ensure adequate security to places of worship: India on Hindu temple vandalism in US

New Delhi, March 9 : India has condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California, US, and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas to keep inflation in check

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 9 : The Government has extended...

DMK calls for nationwide opposition to delimitation exercise

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, March 9:The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided...

Telangana tunnel tragedy: Cadaver dogs identify human presence under rubble

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) The 15-day-long operation to trace...
Load more

Popular news

Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas to keep inflation in check

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 9 : The Government has extended...

DMK calls for nationwide opposition to delimitation exercise

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, March 9:The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided...

Telangana tunnel tragedy: Cadaver dogs identify human presence under rubble

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) The 15-day-long operation to trace...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge